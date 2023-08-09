Watch Now
Kentucky man charged with murder of 3-year-old now facing separate murder charge of 6-month-old

Posted at 11:05 AM, Aug 09, 2023
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Whitley County man charged in the murder of a 3-year-old has now been indicted on a separate murder charge of a 6-month-old.

According to an indictment filed last week, Jordan Taylor, of Corbin, has been charged with the murder of a 6-month-old in Clay County back in July 2020. The indictment by the grand jury accuses him of smothering the child.

Back in February 2023, Taylor was charged with murder, first-degree sodomy (for a victim under the age of 12), and strangulation following the death of 3-year-old Amoura Smallwood.

Smallwood's mother and Taylor's girlfriend, 20-year-old Alexandra Ward, also of Corbin, was also charged with complicity to commit murder and complicity to strangulation.

Ward was arrested by Kentucky State Police following an investigation and an indictment by a Whitley County grand jury.

