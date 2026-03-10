Kentucky man indicted on child custody interference charge after FBI investigation

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Jackson County man already serving a federal prison sentence for child exploitation charges has been indicted by a Pulaski County grand jury on a custodial interference charge stemming from the disappearance of a child last year.

The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office reported that 47-year-old Michael Moon was indicted on March 4 after a detective presented evidence to the Pulaski Grand Jury. Moon was served with the indictment warrant on March 10 at the Pulaski County Detention Center, where he remains incarcerated. The warrant carries a $25,000 cash bond.

The investigation began on March 11 of last year when a 911 caller reported a child missing from a residence on East Brown Ridge Road in the Nancy area. The detective identified Moon as a suspect after the initial investigation revealed the child may have been picked up by an adult male. Moon was accused of transporting the child from Pulaski County to West Virginia.

Moon was arrested and charged with custodial interference and possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor. He was lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond, according to officials.

The evidence related to the possession charge was later adopted by the FBI. Moon subsequently pleaded guilty in federal court on those charges and received a sentence of 10 years' imprisonment.