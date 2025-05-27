Kentucky man enters Alford plea in the murder of a young woman in 2016

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — LEX 18 obtained a document filed in Boyle Circuit Court confirming that a Kentucky man has entered an Alford plea in the murder of a woman who was found dead in the woods in 2016.

According to a previous report on LEX18.com, John Stamper was arrested in 2020 and charged with murder, four years after 22-year-old Desiree Sparks' body was found by ATV riders in the woods in Lincoln County.

The document, signed by now 27-year-old Stamper, reads that the charge of murder carries a maximum sentence of 20+ years in prison. He also plead guilty to first-degree manslaughter, which carries a 12 year sentence, the document shows.