Kentucky pastor charged with sexual abuse of juvenile

BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX18). — Kentucky pastor, 53-year-old Dicky Tiller, was arrested in Boyd County by the Bourbon County Sheriff’s Department on July 30 and charged with one count of first-degree sexual abuse.

According to a filed complaint warrant, Tiller is accused of performing sexual acts with a juvenile victim in May 2024. A uniform citation reported that Tiller, "being a person in a position of authority and special trust,” used his role of pastor to abuse the juvenile.

The citation goes on to say that Tiller was the juvenile’s pastor at the time of the abuse.

Tiller is accused of using his cellular device to communicate with and photograph the victim, although “it is unknown if any illegal (photographs) we’re taken,” the citation states.

Tiller was arraigned on July 31 at 1 p.m. in Bourbon County.

