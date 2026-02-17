Kentucky Powerball winner arrested again on intimidation charge

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — James Farthing, who won Kentucky's largest Powerball jackpot in history, faces new criminal charges after being arrested on an intimidation allegation in Scott County on Feb. 11, a citation revealed.

The arrest marks the second time Farthing has faced criminal charges since he and his mother, Linda Grizzle, claimed the record-breaking $167 million Powerball prize in April 2025.

Deputies responded to a residence on Cynthiana Road after a woman called 911 saying she feared for her life and believed the occupants had weapons, according to the citation. The woman was reportedly found hiding under a desk in the home's front office.

After being taken to an area hospital, the woman told investigators that Farthing had picked her up from her Lexington home for a planned gathering and allegedly pressured her to consume a "gummy" of unknown substance.

While the woman was receiving medical attention, she received a text message from Farthing, the citation read.

Deputies seized Farthing's phone after learning he was actively texting the victim during the investigation. A search warrant was obtained for the property, during which officers discovered marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and a .380 caliber handgun wrapped in clothing inside a dryer, according to the citation.

Farthing reportedly denied ownership of the weapon, claiming it belonged to another resident. He was arrested and transported to the Scott County Detention Center.

This latest arrest comes after Farthing was previously arrested in Florida just one day after publicly claiming his lottery winnings in Aug. 2025. In that incident, body camera footage showed Farthing kicking a deputy in the face during an altercation at a St. Petersburg hotel bar. He was tased and tackled to the ground after attempting to flee.