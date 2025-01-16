Kentucky State Police searching for man wanted in several counties

(LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police Post 2 is asking the community for help in finding a man wanted in several counties on a variety of warrants including animal cruelty.

KSP detailed that police are searching for 30-year-old Tyler James Morgan, who is wanted out of Hopkins, Caldwell, Webster, and Union Counties in Kentucky. His reported last known residents was in the Nebo area of Hopkins County.

Morgan is described by officials as standing at 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

According to KSP, Morgan is wanted for the following:

25 counts of second-degree cruelty to animals

Multiple traffic violations

First-degree unlawful access to computer

Third-degree fleeing or evading police

Fraud/theft-value of property in Vanderburgh County

KSP asked anyone with information on the whereabouts of Morgan to contact KSP Post 2 at 270-676-3313 or report a tip online here.

