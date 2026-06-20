Kentucky State Police searching for reportedly escaped inmate in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Kentucky State Police (KSP) is actively searching for 41-year-old Ronshaune Simmons, an inmate who reportedly escaped from the Blackburn Correctional Complex in Lexington, according to a press release.

According to KSP, Simmons is five feet, nine inches tall, weighs around 188 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. Simmons was facing multiple drug trafficking-related charges, as well as possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Individuals with information on Simmons' whereabouts are asked to contact their local law enforcement or KSP Post 12 at (502) 227-2221.

This is an ongoing story, and LEX News will provide more information as it becomes available.