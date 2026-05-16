Kentucky State Police searching for wanted man accused of committing arson

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police (KSP) is searching for a man accused of committing several arson attacks on Friday near the Rockcastle County, Jackson County line on Kentucky Highway 1955 (KY-1955).

According to a social media post by KSP Trooper Scottie Pennington, the man has been identified as Brandon Mason. He's six foot, two inches, and weighs 220 pounds. Mason has black hair and hazel eyes.

Residents in the area are asked to take caution if they encounter Mason, and are also directed to contact 9-1-1 or Kentucky State Police Post 11 at (606) 878-6622.

"If [you] live in the area and hear strange noises or your dogs are barking, we urge you to contact us, given the suspect's threats to set more fires tonight," Pennington wrote in his Facebook post.

This is an ongoing story, and LEX 18 will provide more information as it becomes available.