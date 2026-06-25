Kentucky Supreme Court upholds murder conviction of drunk driver who killed police officer

(LEX NEWS) — The Kentucky Supreme Court upheld the murder conviction of a drunk driver who killed a police officer.

A jury convicted Byrd of murder and DUI in the death of London Police Officer Logan Medlock in 2022.

Testimony showed Byrd had been drinking beer and whiskey before speeding, running a red light, and hitting Officer Medlock.

Byrd argued his charge should be reduced to vehicular homicide. The Kentucky Supreme Court ruled Thursday the murder conviction stands.

Crime KSP: Jury finds Casey Byrd guilty of murder in death of London Police Officer Web Staff

Read the full Kentucky Supreme Court ruling below: