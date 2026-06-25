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Kentucky Supreme Court upholds murder conviction of drunk driver who killed police officer

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Laurel County Correctional Center<br/>
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(LEX NEWS) — The Kentucky Supreme Court upheld the murder conviction of a drunk driver who killed a police officer.

A jury convicted Byrd of murder and DUI in the death of London Police Officer Logan Medlock in 2022.

Testimony showed Byrd had been drinking beer and whiskey before speeding, running a red light, and hitting Officer Medlock.

Byrd argued his charge should be reduced to vehicular homicide. The Kentucky Supreme Court ruled Thursday the murder conviction stands.

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Crime

KSP: Jury finds Casey Byrd guilty of murder in death of London Police Officer

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Read the full Kentucky Supreme Court ruling below:

Supreme Court order in Byrd case by LEX18News

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