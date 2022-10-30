UPDATE: One person charged with murder in crash killing London Police officer

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — London Police announce charges following a car crash that killed one of its officers early Sunday morning.

Kentucky State Police told LEX 18 an on duty officer was hit in a head on crash just before 1 a.m. in London.

At a press conference at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, KSP identified the officer killed as Logan Medlock.

Medlock was a three year officer with London Police, starting his career at the Laurel County Detention Center.

The 26-year-old leaves behind a wife and a five-year-old son.

"Logan was an outstanding police officer. We love him and we're heart broken," London Police Chief Travis Dotson said.

"We're in just a horrible time of shock and disbelief. A great loss for this community we'll never forget."

KSP also announced charges against the other driver involved in the crash.

That driver, identified as 36-year-old Casey Byrd, is being charged with driving under the influence and murder of a police officer.

Byrd is being held in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Critical response teams are still on the scene of the crash and officers expect them to be there for several more hours.