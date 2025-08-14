Kentucky woman, her unborn baby, dead after shooting left her on life support

(LEX 18) — A Paducah woman and her unborn baby are dead after she was taken off life support in a Nashville hospital on Wednesday following a shooting that occurred on Aug. 9.

According to the Paducah Police Department, 20-year-old Jamiyah Walker was removed from life support and died. She was hospitalized following a reported shooting in which her unborn child did not survive, police reported.

Police added that Walker was an organ donor and "her decision will help others in need even in the face of this tragedy."

Three people have been charged with complicity to commit first-degree murder and complicity to commit first-degree fetal homicide in connection to the case.

Police asked that anyone with information or video on the shooting contact detectives at 270-444-8550 or submit information anonymously through Crime Stoppers here.