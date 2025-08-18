Kentucky woman reportedly admits to starting house fire to kill mother, boyfriend

FAIRFIELD, Ky. (LEX 18) — A woman in Fairfield admitted to allegedly setting a home on fire on Aug. 16 in an attempt to kill her mother and boyfriend, the Nelson County Sheriff's Office reported.

Officials detailed that emergency personnel were called to a structure fire in the 300 block of Little Union Road in Fairfield. Upon arrival, authorities observed a home on fire and they quickly located the suspect, identified as 33-year-old Sarah Shelburne.

According to officials, Shelburne "intentionally set the residence on fire after an argument with her mother." Shelburne admitted to setting the fire "in an attempt to kill her mother and boyfriend," officials reported.

During an interview at the sheriff's office, Shelburn became "belligerent" and allegedly assaulted a deputy, officials added.

Shelburne has been charged with the following: