$167 million Kentucky Powerball winner indicted after alleged high-speed hit-and-run

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — James Farthing, the winner of Kentucky's record-breaking $167 million Powerball jackpot, has been indicted on a felony wanton endangerment charge and a misdemeanor charge for allegedly leaving the scene of a crash after driving between 103 and 117 mph.

A Fayette County grand jury returned the indictment on July 6. The charges stem from a hit-and-run collision on Nov. 23, 2025, at around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Man-O-War Boulevard and Crosby Drive in Lexington.

According to a Lexington Police Department citation, a search warrant executed on the vehicle revealed Farthing was driving between 103 and 117 mph around eight seconds before the collision. At that speed, Farthing rear-ended a moving vehicle at or near the intersection of Man-O-War Boulevard and Crosby Drive, the citation details.

After the collision, Farthing allegedly fled the scene and abandoned the vehicle at or near the intersection of Rapid Run Drive and Niagara Drive. Both occupants exited the vehicle and fled on foot, failing to stop at the scene of the initial collision to provide identifying information and proof of insurance as required by law, according to the citation.

The citation states Farthing operated the vehicle under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life, and his conduct created a substantial danger of death or serious physical injury to other motorists.

51-year-old Farthing was driving a gray 2025 Chevrolet Corvette at the time of the incident, the citation reads.

The felony wanton endangerment charge is a Class D felony under Kentucky law. The leaving the scene charge is a Class A misdemeanor.

Farthing is scheduled to be arraigned on Aug. 7 in Fayette Circuit Court.