Kentucky Powerball winner appears before judge on burglary charge after 3rd arrest

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The man who won Kentucky's historic $167 million Powerball almost a year ago appeared in Fayette District Court Monday on charges of second-degree burglary and possession of marijuana.

James Farthing's attorney waived formal arraignment and entered a not guilty plea on those charges and to previous charges of wanton endangerment and leaving the scene of an accident with failure to render aid.

Crime KY Powerball winner arrested on burglary, marijuana possession charges Web Staff

According to an arrest citation filed by the Lexington Police Department, security camera footage captured Farthing allegedly entering a residence on Kenesaw Drive in Lexington around 7 p.m. Saturday. The alleged victim reported to police that they heard a loud noise that sounded as if the door had been busted open.

Farthing allegedly fled the scene in a black Porsche before police arrived to the scene. The victim alleged that after Farthing had taken $12,000 in cash from the home, according to the citation.

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Police located Farthing in the Red Mile Gaming parking lot around 9 p.m. During his arrest, officers located an alleged marijuana blunt in Farthing's vehicle that was seen in plain view. Farthing's car was searched and additional marijuana was allegedly located. He was taken into custody at the Fayette County Detention Center without incident, according to the citation.

Farthing was arrested in Florida on misdemeanor charges of battery and resisting an officer back in April 2025, which he plead guilty to earlier this month. He still has an active case in Fayette County for a hit-and-run charge, and an intimidation charge in Scott County.

After his Monday appearance in Fayette District Court, Farthing declined to answer questions by reporters.

But before stepping on an elevator, he looked at the media and said, "You all have a good day."

Farthing's next scheduled court appearance is April 24.

