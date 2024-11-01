KSP: 2 arrested after police find suspected meth, cocaine during Carroll County traffic stop

CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky State Police reported that two people were arrested on Thursday after a traffic stop in Carroll County led police to discover suspected cocaine and methamphetamine in the vehicle.

KSP detailed that police and canine units found around 1,524 grams of cocaine of suspected meth, around 86 grams of suspected cocaine, and "an undisclosed amount of currency," while searching the vehicle.

Police identified the driver of the vehicle as Kevin Reynolds and the passenger as Roxanee Foster.

Reynolds was arrested and charged with the following:

Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Degree or Greater Offense Greater than 2 grams of Methamphetamine

Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Degree or Greater Offense Greater than 4 grams of Cocaine

Trafficking in Marijuana Less than 8 ounces

Second-degree Trafficking in Controlled Substance

Drug Paraphernalia Buy/Possess

Foster was arrested on an active warrant, according to KSP.

KSP reported that the incident is an ongoing investigation.

