KSP: 38-year-old Clinton County man facing multiple domestic violence charges

ALBANY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A 38-year-old Clinton County man is facing multiple domestic violence-related charges, including strangulation and assault, after he was arrested on Friday, according to Kentucky State Police (KSP).

According to a press release, on Thursday afternoon, KSP Post 15 troopers responded to a report of a domestic violence incident between a male and female at a Clinton County residence. Upon arrival, troopers located the victim who reportedly had "obvious visual injuries to her face and neck."

According to KSP, the victim stated that 38-year-old Jacob Smith of Albany, Kentucky had allegedly strangled her, struck her in the face, and threatened to kill her. Additionally, the victim reportedly had an active order of protection filed against Smith.

KSP reports that before authorities responded to Thursday's incident, Smith had allegedly fled the scene to a wooded area behind the property. Troopers attempted to locate him, but were unsuccessful at the time.

The following morning on Friday, KSP troopers arrested Smith at a residence on Browns Pond Wago Road in Clinton County. He was arrested and lodged at the Clinton County Detention Center and is facing the following charges: strangulation in the first degree (domestic violence), assault in the fourth degree (domestic violence, minor injury), terroristic threatening in the third degree, and violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO (emergency protection order, domestic violence order).

The incident remains under investigation by KSP.

This is an ongoing story, and LEX News will provide more information as it becomes available.