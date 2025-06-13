KSP arrest Cincinnati man wanted for felony strangulation after police chase

CARROLLTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police reported that a Cincinnati man charged with strangulation was arrested on Thursday after a police chase ensued on I-71 when he allegedly tried to hit arresting officers with his vehicle.

Officials reported that KSP Post 5 received a call from the Cincinnati Police Department requesting assistance in finding a vehicle that was traveling on I-71.

Police were working to find a man, identified as 25-year-old Terron Minnifield, who allegedly tried to hit West Chester Police Department officers with his vehicle when they tried to arrest him, officials detailed.

KSP reportedly found Minnifield around the 51 mile marker on I-71 in Carroll County and attempted a traffic stop. Minnifield allegedly fled and KSP troopers deployed a tire deflation device. He continued to flee despite having multiple flat tires, KSP noted.

Minnifield was ultimately stopped by troopers around the 40 mile marker and he was arrested without further incident, according to KSP.

Minnifield was charged with the following: