KSP: Inmate escapes from Dismas Charities in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police (KSP) is searching for an inmate who escape from Dismas Charities in Owensboro on Friday, according to a press release.

The inmate has been identified as 45-year-old Angela S. Long, who was serving a sentence on various theft and substance abuse-related charges, according to police.

Long is described as having long straight blonde hair and blue eyes. She is five foot, four inches, White, and weighs 170 pounds. According to KSP, Long was last seen wearing jeans, a light blue t-shirt and gray shoes. She was seen leaving Dismas Charities around 5:30 p.m. on Friday, escaping in a black car.

KSP has asked anyone with information on Long's whereabouts to contact their local law enforcement agency, or KSP Post 16 at (270) 826-3312.