KSP investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Shelby County

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police reported that a man is dead after an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Shelbyville at around 1 a.m. on Monday.

According to officials, KSP Critical Incident Response Team was requested by the Shelby County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) to investigate an officer-involved shooting on Monday.

A preliminary investigation by detectives found that the SCSO responded to domestic incident at a home located on Blackwell Road in Shelbyville. Upon arrival, a deputy found a man, identified as 41-year-old Ryan McBride, and a woman outside the home.

During the interaction, McBride allegedly grabbed a firearm and began "firing the gun in the direction of the deputy," hitting his equipment and causing minor injury to the deputy, officials reported.

The deputy then fired his agency-issued gun, striking McBride and reportedly causing life-threatening injuries. McBride was pronounced dead on the scene by the Shelby County coroner. The deputy was taken to an area hospital where he was treated and released.

No other injuries were reported and the shooting remains under investigation.

