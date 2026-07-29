KSP: Kentucky State Penitentiary employee arrested for alleged rape, sodomy against inmate

EDDYVILLE, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A former employee with the Kentucky State Penitentiary has been arrested and charged after they allegedly sexually assaulted an inmate, according to Kentucky State Police (KSP).

According to a press release, KSP Post 1 was contacted on July 28 by the Kentucky State Penitentiary, stating that an employee was found to have an alleged sexual relationship with an inmate. An investigation was then opened by KSP troopers.

The press release identifies the suspect as 23-year-old Raven West of Paducah. She has been lodged at the Crittenden County Jail and is facing the following charges: rape in the third degree, sodomy in the third degree, and official misconduct in the first degree.

Kentucky Department of Corrections released a statement, announcing West submitted her letter of resignation from the Kentucky State Penitentiary on Wednesday. Read the full statement below.