KSP: Man arrested for multiple counts related to child sexual abuse material in Pulaski County

SCIENCE HILL, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police reported that 28-year-old Tyler Jordan Vaught was arrested on Wednesday and charged with multiple charges relating to child sexual abuse materials.

According to KSP, an investigation into Vaught began after he was allegedly discovered sharing "sexually explicit images of a young juvenile online."

Following that undercover Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation, Vaught was charged with 20 counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor under the age of 12 in a sexual performance and two counts of possession of matter portraying a minor under the age of 12 in a sexual performance, both Class-C felonies.

Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized by KSP and taken for examination.

Vaught is currently lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.

The investigation is still ongoing.

