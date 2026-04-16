KSP: Man in custody on DUI, vehicular homicide charges following fatal collision

CARROLLTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man is in custody at the Carroll County Detention Center on various charges, including vehicular homicide when under the influence of alcohol, after a collision resulted in a death on Tuesday.

According to a press release by Kentucky State Police (KSP), troopers responded to a single vehicle collision in Carroll County on Tuesday and discovered that a 2014 Jeep Cherokee allegedly ran off the right side of West Jay Louden Road before eventually driving into a nearby building.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as 33-year-old Luis A. Orduno from Mexico, was injured in the incident and was transported to a Louisville hospital before his arrest.

The passenger of the vehicle, identified as 31-year-old Luis F. M. Mogel from Glencoe, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Carroll County Coroner's Office. He was transported to the Medical Examiner's Office in Louisville, where his autopsy and toxicology reports are pending, according to KSP

Orduno has been charged with vehicular homicide when under the influence of alcohol, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol in the first degree, criminal mischief in the first degree, no operator's license, and failure to maintain driver's insurance.