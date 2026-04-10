KSP: Manchester man arrested on rape, child sexual exploitation charges

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 20-year-old man from Manchester is in custody at the Clay County Detention Center on various child sexual exploitation crimes, according to a press release by Kentucky State Police (KSP).

According to KSP, the Electronic Crime Branch began an investigation into William D. Sizemore after he allegedly shared sexual images of children online.

On Thursday, KSP executive a search warrant at Sizemore's residence in Manchester, seizing "equipment used to facilitate the crime," according to KSP.

Sizemore was lodged at the detention center on Thursday around 12:30 p.m. and was charged with procuring or promoting the use of a minor by electronic means, sodomy in the first degree, rape in the first degree, promoting sexual performance by a minor under the age of 16-years-old, and probation violation. He does not have a listed bond.

Sizemore's arrest was the result of an undercover investigation by the Internet Crimes Against Childre Task Force, an organization made of of more than 35 local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies.