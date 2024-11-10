KSP: murder investigation, search for suspect underway in Franklin County

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — A search for a suspect is underway in Franklin County following the November 9 shooting and death of 36-year-old Justin Girtley.

According to Kentucky State Police, authorities responded to an area of Flay Creek Road in response to an altercation between Justin Girtley and Steven Girtley. When they arrived, Justin was located with a gunshot wound, and Steven had fled the residence.

Justin Girtley was pronounced dead by the Franklin County Coroner.

KSP confirmed that the two are related. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office reports that 60-year-old Steven Girtley was last seen leaving the area wearing camouflage clothing. He is approximately 185 pounds and six feet tall, with a gray beard and blue eyes.

Law enforcement are still searching the area. Those with information are encouraged to contact KSP Post 12 at 502-227-2221.