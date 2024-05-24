KSP: Rowan County couple arrested, charged with child sexual exploitation offenses

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Rowan County couple was arrested and charged with child sexual exploitation offenses, according to Kentucky State Police.

KSP says their electronic crime branch took 43-year-old John David Elam and 43-year-old Myra Patrice Elam into custody on Thursday for charges related to a child sexual abuse material investigation.

The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after finding the suspects uploading sexually explicit videos of juveniles to an online social media account.

The investigation resulted in a search warrant of the couple's residence in Morehead.

According to KSP, the equipment used to facilitate the crime was taken to their forensic laboratory for examination.

Both were lodged in the Rowan County Detention Center and are facing the following charges:



13 counts of possessing matter portraying a minor under the age of 12 in a sexual performance

Two counts of possessing matter portraying a minor over the age of 12 but under the age of 18 in a sexual performance

John was also charged with one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

KSP says this is an ongoing investigation.