KSP searching for person of interest in connection to homicide in Wayne Co.

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Officials with the Kentucky State Police in London reported on Friday that police are searching for a person of interest in connection to a homicide in Wayne County that left one woman dead.

The Wayne County Coroner confirmed that 66-year-old Mary Fulton was pronounced dead at around 3 a.m. on Friday morning and police are treating it as a homicide.

KSP detailed that police are searching for her son, identified as 43-year-old Joseph K. Fulton from Monticello. Police describe Fulton as standing at 6 feet, 150 pounds, with brown eyes.

Further, Fulton was last seen wearing a dark-colored shirt and blue jeans and driving a 2008 grey or tan Dodge Nitro which is registered to his mother, according to police.

Authorities reported that Fulton is considered armed and dangerous and police asked the public to contact KSP Post 11 at 606-878-6622, call 911, or text an anonymous tip line at 67283 if you have any information on Fulton's location.

