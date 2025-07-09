Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

KSP: Winchester man charged with murder after woman found dead in Airbnb

mugshot template (6).png
Clark County Detention Center
mugshot template (6).png
Kentucky State Police.jpg
Posted
and last updated

STANTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police reported that a Winchester man was arrested and charged with murder after a woman was found dead in an Airbnb in Powell County on June 23.

Officials reported that when investigators arrived to the home they found the woman, identified as 32-year-old Kristen Morris of Winchester, dead of what appeared to be an "apparent drug overdose."

Following an investigation, KSP detectives arrested 44-year-old Brian P. Epperson and charged him with with one count of murder.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18