KSP: Winchester man charged with murder after woman found dead in Airbnb

STANTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police reported that a Winchester man was arrested and charged with murder after a woman was found dead in an Airbnb in Powell County on June 23.

Officials reported that when investigators arrived to the home they found the woman, identified as 32-year-old Kristen Morris of Winchester, dead of what appeared to be an "apparent drug overdose."

Following an investigation, KSP detectives arrested 44-year-old Brian P. Epperson and charged him with with one count of murder.

