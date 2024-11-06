KSP: woman arrested in Bourbon County after 'pole dancing' behavior

BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — 32-year-old Kristi Pence is facing charges of wanton endangerment, endangering the welfare of a minor, and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol after she exhibited "behavior akin to 'pole dancing'" on a stop sign near the intersection of US 27 in Falmouth.

According to a uniform citation, KSP received an initial complaint on November 4 about a woman walking erratically near the Abbey Wood Apartments, where Pence reportedly walked towards a stop sign, struggled to maintain her balance and "nearly entered oncoming traffic." Pence then allegedly returned to the sign and exhibited the behavior.

When police arrived, the citation states, Pence appeared intoxicated and relied on the sign for support.

A Falmouth Police sergeant then contacted Pence's partner, who reported that Pence had been with her two-year-old son.

Pence allegedly denied having her son, who was later located within her vehicle near the apartment complex, the citation said.

Pence is currently housed in the Bourbon County Detention Center.