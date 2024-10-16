Watch Now
KY inmate found guilty of manslaughter in 2020 death of fellow inmate, KSP reports

FILE photo: Kentucky State Police
LAGRANGE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Kentucky inmate has been found guilty of the 2020 manslaughter of a fellow inmate, Kentucky State Police (KSP) reports.

In November 2020, DeCarlo Conn, an inmate at the Kentucky State Reformatory (KSR), was found unresponsive in his cell and was later pronounced dead.

According to KSP, A jury trial was held beginning on Oct. 7, 2024 and ended on Oct. 11. Glenn Odom was found guilty on charges of second-degree manslaughter, tampering with physical evidence, and first-degree persistent felony offender.

Odom is scheduled for sentencing on November 26.

