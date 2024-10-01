KY man arrested after allegedly stealing safe from Giuseppe's in July

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Kentucky man was arrested by Lexington police on Sept. 26 and charged with burglary after he allegedly stole a safe from Giuseppe's Ristorante Italiano in July.

According to a citation, the owner of the restaurant reported a burglary on July 10 and detailed to police that the suspect, identified by police as Paul Masters, allegedly broke into the restaurant on Nicholasville Road and stole the safe that contained nearly $6,700.

After obtaining video surveillance, police identified Masters as the suspect after connecting him to a previous investigation, the citation read.

On Sept. 26, Masters was arrested and charged with third-degree burglary.