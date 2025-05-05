KY man arrested after he allegedly planned to meet decoy teen for sexual acts

LANCASTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — During a police investigation in Lancaster, a citation detailed that a man was arrested on May 3 after he allegedly planned and arranged to meet a decoy minor for sexual acts.

The citation revealed that the man, identified as 37-year-old Brandon Hensley, made contact with an individual who he reportedly understood was a 14-year-old.

Despite the decoy telling Hensley she was 14, he continued to talk to her and allegedly began to make "sexual references involving him" and possibly another 14-year-old, who was the decoy's friend, the citation read.

Hensley then allegedly said he would bring them marijuana to smoke with him before "they began the sexual acts," according to the citation. He allegedly went on to plan and arrange to meet with the decoy at a Dollar General in Lancaster.

Upon arrival, Hensley was arrested by police and taken to the Lancaster Police Department where he reportedly admitted to officers that he came to Lancaster from Georgetown to "meet a minor for sexual acts," the citation reported.

Hensley was charged with "possession of marijuana," "proc or prom use of minor by electronic means," and second-degree "unlawful transaction with minor (solicitation)," the citation listed.