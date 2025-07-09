KY man enters guilty plea on 1st-degree attempted manslaughter charges, document reveals

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A document filed in Franklin Circuit Court reported that a man has changed his plea to guilty on amended charges that include, two charges of first-degree attempted manslaughter and a first-degree wanton endangerment charge.

The Judgment and Sentence on Plea of Guilty document identified, Brady Norman, as the individual who entered the plea and he appeared in court for sentencing on June 9.

The document read that Norman, "knowingly and voluntarily waives his/her right to plead not guilty, to be tried by a jury, to compel attendance of witnesses in his/her behalf, to confront and cross-examine witnesses and to appeal his/her case to a higher court."