KY man sentenced to 50 years in prison after child porn investigation by FBI: U.S. Attorney's Office reports

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Floyd County man was recently sentenced to 50 years in prison for the production and distribution of child pornography following an investigation conducted by the FBI, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

A press release from the office detailed that 26-year-old Christopher Hall was sentenced on Wednesday. The plea agreement reported that Hall "produced a video of him sexually abusing a minor" on May 29, 2022. In addition, Hall reportedly distributed the video to others on WhatsApp.

Hall must serve 85% of his prison sentence under federal law, the release noted. When Hall is release from prison, he will be on probation for 10 years.

The case was prosecuted as part of Project State Childhood, "a nationwide initiative launched in 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse," the release read.

