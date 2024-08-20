KY man sentenced to 81 months in prison after faking death to avoid paying child support: report

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The U.S. Attorney's Office Eastern District of Kentucky reported that a Somerset man was sentenced to 81 months in prison after he reportedly hacked into a system and faked his own death to avoid paying child support.

The office detailed that 39-year-old Jesse Kipf was sentenced on Monday for computer fraud and aggravated identity theft. The plea agreement said that Kipf "intentionally accessed a computer without authorization and then obtained information from a protected computer for his own private gain and in furtherance of identity theft."

In January 2023, Kipf reportedly gained access to the Hawaii Death Registry System by using the login information of a physician and then proceeded to create a "case" for his own death, the office reported. Kipf went on to assign himself as the medical certifier and certified his death by using the digital signature of the doctor, resulting in his registration as a dead person in several government databases.

The office added that Kipf admitted to faking his own death to "avoid his outstanding child support obligations."

Further, Kipf stole credentials from real people and went on to gain access to other states' death registry systems, private business networks, and governmental and corporate networks.

“This scheme was a cynical and destructive effort, based in part on the inexcusable goal of avoiding his child support obligations,” said Carlton S. Shier, IV, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky. “This case is a stark reminder of how damaging criminals with computers can be and how critically important computer and online security is to us all. Fortunately, through the excellent work of our law enforcement partners, this case will serve as a warning to other cyber criminals, and he will face the consequences of his disgraceful conduct.”

“Working in collaboration with our law enforcement partners, this defendant who hacked a variety of computer systems and maliciously stole the identity of others for his own personal gain, will now pay the price,” said Michael E. Stansbury, Special Agent in Charge, FBI, Louisville Field Office. “Victims of identity theft face lifelong impact, and for that reason, the FBI will pursue anyone foolish enough to engage in this cowardly behavior.”

According to the office, Kipf must serve 85% of his prison sentence under federal law and will be on probation for three years following his release.