KY man who caused crash while under the influence sentenced to 30 years in prison

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man out of Whitley County was recently sentenced to 30 years in prison after he was reportedly under the influence of "a combination of drugs" when he caused a collision in 2021, Commonwealth's Attorney Ronnie Bowling reported.

A post from Bowling read that Colin Oaks was convicted on charges of "first-degree assault, wanton endangerment, and being a persistent felony offender in the Whitley Circuit Court."

Oaks reportedly caused the collision on Adkins Loop in southern Whitley County in April 2021 and an investigation was launched by the Whitley County Sheriff's Office.