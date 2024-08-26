Lancaster man allegedly jumps through business window during police chase, police report

LANCASTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Danville Police Department reported that a Lancaster man has been arrested and faces several charges after he allegedly jumped through a business window during a police chase early Sunday morning.

According to the department, Danville police were informed at around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday that a person, identified by police as 39-year-old Victorino Gonzalez-Zapata, was in the emergency room parking lot and he "may be under the influence."

Upon arrival, police reported that Gonzalez-Zapata ran on foot and refused to stop as he ran north. Gonzalez-Zapata then allegedly jumped through the front glass storefront of Sherwin Williams, located at 111 North Fourth Street, and jumped back out of the store, where police arrested him.

Gonzalez-Zapata reportedly suffered minor injuries and was admitted to a local medical center for treatment, with the department reporting that he was "under the influence of suspected narcotics."

The department reported that Gonzalez-Zapata has been charged with first-degree fleeing/evading police on foot, resisting arrest, criminal trespassing, and public intoxication.