Lance Storz, man accused of killing Floyd County officers, appears in court

(LEX 18) — The man accused of murdering three Floyd County law enforcement officers in a shootout earlier this summer appeared before a judge Monday afternoon.

Lance Storz entered a not guilty plea in Floyd County Circuit Court. Storz is also accused of killing a police K9 and injuring several other officers during an incident stemming from a domestic violence call in late June.

Prosecutors say they may seek the death penalty in this case. The judge granted an order by the defense to preserve all evidence.

The judge kept Storz's bond the same and set a pre-trial hearing for February of next year.