Third officer has died in Floyd County incident

(LEX 18) — A third officer has died from the Floyd County active shooter incident on Thursday night.

The City of Prestonburg shared in a Facebook post that Canine Handler Jacob R. Chaffins died Friday, July 1.

Credit: City of Prestonsburg, Kentucky Police Department



"You have dedicated your short time on this earth to the service of the citizens of Prestonsburg and the Commonwealth as an EMT, Fire Fighter, and Police Officer. You further dedicated yourself to the security of our country as a valiant soldier.

The lives you’ve saved since you even started policing are innumerable, and that’s how you gave your life - saving another. We will shine your light to Paisley and the world so long as we breathe.

Rest yourself, we have the watch."

