Laurel County authorities searching for suspects in Taco Bell burglary near London

CORBIN, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Laurel County Sheriff's Office asked the community for help in identifying two burglary suspects who allegedly stole money from a Taco Bell near London on Sept. 2.

According to officials, the burglary occurred at Taco Bell off West Cumberland Gap Parkway, around 10 miles south of London at around 4:10 a.m. on Sept. 2.

The suspects allegedly stole "an undisclosed amount of money," officials added. A camera captured images of the two suspects who reportedly left the scene and walked toward the interstate.

Officials asked that anyone with information on the individuals connected to the burglary to contact the Laurel County Sheriff's Office at 606-864-6600 or send a personal message to the sheriff's office on Facebook.