Laurel County man accused of attempted murder of 73-year-old woman pleads not guilty

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man charged with the attempted murder of a 73-year-old woman has pleaded not guilty.

38-year-old Richard C. Johnson was arrested after a manhunt by authorities. Prior to that, police say earlier this week, they responded to a home in the Keavy community and found a woman suffering from multiple stab and slash wounds to her face, chest, and arms.

The woman was transported by helicopter to the University of Kentucky Medical Center to be treated for her injuries and is in critical condition. After further investigation, police discovered that Johnson was the ex-boyfriend of the victim's family member.

The judge set a cash bond for Johnson at $100,000, and he was ordered to have no contact with the victim.

Johnson's next court date is scheduled for October 10 at 11:00 a.m.