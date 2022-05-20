Laurel County woman accused of murdering businessman formally indicted by grand jury

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A grand jury has formally indicted a Laurel County woman accused of murdering a businessman in September.

The grand jury charged Victoria Strelsky with three counts: Murder, Forgery in the Second Degree, and Tampering with Physical Evidence.

Strelsky is accused of murdering 62-year-old Bryan McCarty on September 24, 2021. McCarty was found dead in his home the next day with multiple gunshot wounds after deputies were dispatched there for a welfare check, according to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office. A friend of McCarty's said he rented out townhouses in the county and was supposed to attend a business meeting to agree on a sale of his properties when he was killed.

In March, McCarty's girlfriend, Strelsky, was arrested at her home off Maple Grove Road.

The grand jury indictment says the following:

Murder Charge: On or about September 24, 2021, in Laurel County, the grand jury says Strelsky "acting alone or in concert with others" committed the offense of Murder by shooting McCarty and thereby causing his death.

Forgery Charge: On or about September 24, 2021, in Laurel County, the grand jury says Strelsky "acting alone or in concert with others" committed the offense of Forgery in the Second Degree by unlawfully signing McCarty's name as the maker of a check drawn on McCarty's account at 1st National Bank for the payment of $250.

Tampering with Physical Evidence Charge: On or about September 24, 2021, in Laurel County, the grand jury says Strelsky "acting alone or in concert with others" committed the offense of Tampering with Physical Evidence by "destroying, mutilating, concealing, removing, or altering physical evidence" by planting a bullet casing which would have been used as evidence in an official proceeding.

Additionally, her bond, at the commonwealth’s request, was raised from $500,000 to $750,000. Her defense counsel felt the bond number was already too high and previously asked for a reduction, so he said he was surprised by the judge’s decision to increase it. Strelsky's attorney, Paul Croley, feels his client has been wrongfully charged and says he'll enter the trial phase in July very confident about mounting his client's defense.

"She’s looking forward to her day in court," said Croley. "Obviously, this is a case that's garnered a lot of attention and we haven't seen any evidence at this point, which would suggest her guilt. So we're interested in getting to a trial, quickly."

Strelsky is due back in court on July 13. Croley doesn't seem to think she'll be able to post bond. If she is able to do so, she'd have to surrender her passport among many other conditions.