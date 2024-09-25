Lawn jockey statue stolen from Fayette County BBQ joint

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Fayette County restaurant is dealing with a theft, after two men stole a lawn jockey statue right outside their business early Sunday morning.

The burglary was caught on camera at Proud Mary BBQ. Video shows one man with a black mask and white shirt and a second man with a gray t-shirt and whose face was covered load the pink and green statue into their gold pickup truck around 5 AM.

Tommy Walters, who owners the restaurant alongside his daughters, said they were taken back when they looked at the footage.

"We're proud of what we do and in this little corner of the world nobody comes around to do any damage, it's just a fun place and now we got people looking around wanting to steal things," said Walters.

He told LEX18 the value is around $2,000. They got it custom painted to represent the family business. Walters is offering a $2,500 reward, and a local business matched that, bringing the reward money to $5,000.

"We just want the lawn jockey back and hopefully people learn a lesson, you don't take what's not yours," said Walters.

If you have any information you're asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600.