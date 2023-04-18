Watch Now
Lawrenceburg man facing several kidnapping and rape charges indicted by grand jury

Posted at 11:07 AM, Apr 18, 2023
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lawrenceburg man who is facing several kidnapping and rape charges out of Lexington has been indicted by a grand jury.

George Aldridge was indicted by a Fayette County grand jury last week. He's charged with 10 counts, including first-degree rape, first-degree somodmy, kidnapping, first-degree sexual abuse, and first-degree wanton endangerment.

According to Lexington Police, DNA technology linked Aldridge to three cases spanning from 2009 to 2016.

Aldridge will be arraigned on the charges Thursday.

