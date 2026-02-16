Lexington council candidate arrested on assault charge after alleged attack

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — An arrest citation revealed that a candidate for Lexington's ninth district city council was arrested Saturday evening on charges of second-degree assault after he allegedly attacked another person at a home on Burley Avenue.

The citation from the Lexington Police Department detailed that 69-year-old Matt E. Miniard was taken into custody at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 14.

Police reportedly observed Miniard on top of the victim, holding him down at the scene. The victim told officers he was attacked by Miniard and struck multiple times on the head and face with an unknown instrument, the citation read.

The victim sustained multiple visible injuries to his head and face, according to the citation.