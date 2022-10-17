Lexington homicide count reaches 38, surpasses 2021 record

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington has officially passed its 2021 homicide record after a man was found stabbed to death Friday night.

His death marks the city's 38th homicide this year.

21 of the city's 38 homicides this year have been cleared when police made an arrest; however, there are still 16 open cases.

Bobbi Wallace was found unresponsive with a stab wound Friday night on Bryan Avenue. Wallace died at the same place he held fish fry's for the community.

LEX 18 spoke with friends of Wallace over the weekend. Singleton Garrett, who was friends with Wallace for nearly two decades, said Wallace was a proud gay man whose spirit reached every corner of Lexington.

Police are asking anyone with information that could help them solve this case to come forward.

Keep in mind, anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers.