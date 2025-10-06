Lexington man accused of pointing rifle during skate competition because he didn't approve of group's music

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington man faces multiple charges after police say he brought a rifle to a skate competition at a park and pointed it at juveniles because he "did not approve of the music the group was playing."

A filed citation reveals that 40-year-old Mustafa Mohammad, was arrested at his home following the incident at Buckhorn Skate Park on Oct. 4. He faces charges of first-degree wanton endangerment, third-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree criminal mischief and resisting arrest.

According to the citation, police responded to the skate park at around 12:06 p.m. after receiving reports of a man with a rifle inside the park during a skate competition. When officers arrived, they found a large group of juveniles and parents fleeing the area.

Witnesses pointed out Mohammad as the person with the firearm, the citation read. Officers gave him multiple verbal commands, but he refused to comply and ran into his house, where he barricaded himself, according to the citation.

Police eventually made contact with Mohammad and attempted to arrest him. He allegedly resisted by using physical force to prevent officers from placing him in handcuffs.

Mohammad then reportedly admitted to entering the park with a rifle because he "did not approve of the music the group was playing." He also admitted to destroying a speaker with a hammer. The damaged speaker was valued at $1,500, the citation noted.

Police spoke with juvenile victims who confirmed Mohammad came into the park with a rifle and pointed it at them while they were sitting at a table. He was reportedly yelling about the music during the incident.

The firearm was recovered and matched the description provided by the juveniles, the citation said.