Lexington man accused of raping 17-year-old, citation reports

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man in Lexington was arrested on July 23 and charged with rape and sexual abuse, according to a citation filed by the Lexington Police Department.

The citation detailed that the accused, identified in the citation as 62-year-old Jimmie Stewart, "engaged in deviate sexual intercourse" with a 17-year-old victim.

In addition, the citation read that Stewart "subjected the victim to sexual contact without their consent."

Stewart has been charged with third-degree rape; third-degree sodomy; and third-degree sexual abuse.

