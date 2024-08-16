Lexington man allegedly assaults woman, shoots dog during burglary

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man was arrested by Lexington police and charged with burglary after he allegedly assaulted a woman and shot a dog during a burglary on Thursday, according to a uniform citation.

The citation reported that 27-year-old Ethan Drahovzal shot the window out of a residence with a firearm and "unlawfully entered."

Upon entering, Drahovzal allegedly shot a dog and then restrained a victim by "hitting her several times in the face, chest, and buttocks with closed fists in efforts to rape her and keeping her from leaving the dwelling," the citation read.

In addition, the citation said that Drahovzal was in possession of a firearm and used "restricted ammunition."

The citation listed that Drahovzal has been charged with the following: