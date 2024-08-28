Lexington man allegedly robs victim of gun, attempts to shoot him with it: citation reports

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man was arrested on Tuesday by Lexington police and charged with assault and robbery after he took a gun from the victim and attempted to shoot him with it, according to a uniform citation.

The citation detailed that 47-year-old Larry Thomas Wilson allegedly assaulted the victim by continuously hitting him on the head and face. The victim then pulled out his firearm "in an attempt to defend himself," the citation read.

Wilson took the gun from the victim and allegedly tried to shoot him around three times; however, the gun did not fire, the citation reported. Further, Wilson then fled the scene with the gun and told police that he threw the gun at an unknown location.

The citation listed that Wilson has been charged with the following: