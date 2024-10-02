Watch Now
Lexington man arrested after infant left in critical condition: citation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man has been arrested by Lexington police on Tuesday and charged with criminal abuse after a citation reported that an infant is in critical condition due to injuries sustained from "physical abuse."

According to the citation, Amancio Torres-Trevino Jr. was charged with first-degree child 12 or under criminal abuse after he allegedly "intentionally physically abused the victim," resulting in serious internal injuries.

The citation added that the victim remains in critical condition "due to the injuries sustained as a result of the physical abuse."

